Censorship is inevitable on large social network platforms. If you run one of sufficient size, you will be FORCED to censor things. Not by governments, or even by "users," but by the emergent dynamics of the social network itself.

I've now been asked multiple times for my take on Elon's offer for Twitter.So fine, this is what I think about that. I will assume the takeover succeeds, and he takes Twitter private. (I have little knowledge/insight into how actual takeover battles work or play out)(long 🧵)There is this old culture of the internet, roughly Web 1.0 (late 90s) and early Web 2.0, pre-Facebook (pre-2005), that had a very strong free speech culture. This free speech idea arose out of a culture of late-90s America where the main people who were interested in censorship were religious conservatives. In practical terms, this meant that they would try to ban porn (or other imagined moral degeneracy) on the internet. (Remember when it seemed very important to certain people that we ban things like this?)Many of the older tech leaders today ( @elonmusk @pmarca , etc, GenXers basically) grew up with that internet.I believe that too.But I also ran Reddit.Reddit was born in the last years of the "old internet" when free speech meant "freedom from religious conservatives trying to take down porn and sometimes first-person shooters." And so we tried to preserve that ideal.It's not that the principle is no longer valid (it is), it's that the practical issues around upholding that principle are different, because the world has changed.The internet is not a "frontier" where people can go "to be free," it's where the entire world is now, and every culture war is being fought on it.It's the MAIN battlefield for our culture wars.(It's also where Russia is fighting a real war against us, using free speech literally. But that's another story too).Free speech may be noble, but here's what's it's like these days:Woke friends: it's true, right? You have LOTS of examples.Right-wingers and libertarians: it's true, right? You can remember PLENTY of examples.Mostly, it's really because enforcement is hard, and there are LOTS of errors. There's a separate emerging problem (more FB than Twitter) where AI models make inhumane/dystopian judgments that can't be appealed, but that's a separate issue.I want you to pause for a minute and think about your political alignment and whether you're on the left or right of this issue, because you probably think one of those things.And the old GenX tech titans are right there with you - vaguely left-wing but also center-right - seeing their version of "censorship" - and drawing all the wrong conclusions from it about what's happening with the management of social platforms.Elon is one of those, because he doesn't understand what has happened to internet culture since 2004. Or as I call it, just culture.I KNOW he doesn't, because he was pretty late to Bitcoin, and if he'd been plugged in to internet culture he would've been on Bitcoin way earlier.Elon's been too busy doing Actual Real Things like making electric cars and reusable rockets and fucking actresses/singers, so he has a Pretty Fucking Good Excuse For Not Paying Attention but this is also something that's hard to understand unless you've RUN a social network.I'm now going to reveal the institutional bias of every large social network (i.e. FB, Twitter, Reddit):Are you ready?Here it is...Donald Trump was not de-platformed for being right-wing.I talk a bit about this in my thread about Omega Events:Yes, the execs are (whatever demographic) and the employees are (whatever politics) but they don't care about it. They don't.Facebook's userbase has at various times been left-leaning, then right-leaning, then bifurcated. So has Reddit's. Twitter's also. The social platforms don't care.What happens is that because of the fundamental structural nature of social networks, it is always possible for a corner case to emerge where people get into an explosive fight and the company running the social network has to step in.Again: Omega EventsBecause human variability and behavior is infinite. And when that happens, the social network has to make up a new rule, or "derive" it from some prior stated principle, and over time it's really just a tortured game of Twister.(This is why people on the left and people on the right both think they are being targeted).The problem with social networks is the SOCIAL (people) part. Not the NETWORK (company)."The best antidote to bad ideas is not to censor them, but to allow debate and better ideas."How naive.Example: the "lab leak" theory (a controversial theory that is now probably true; I personally believe so) was "censored" at a certain time in the history of the pandemic because the "debate" included massive amounts of horrible behavior, spam-level posting, and abuse that spilled over into the real world - e.g. harrassment of public officials and doctors, racially-motivated crimes, etc. Why is this link not being censored now? Hypocrisy? Because the facts changed?It would have been perfectly acceptable if the lab leak theory were being discussed in a rational, evidence-based manner by scientists on Twitter, but that is not what happened. Replace "lab leak theory" with whatever topic you think has been unfairly censored, and the reason it was censored (or any other action taken against it) is not because of the content of that topic, I ABSOLUTELY ASSURE YOU.Here is what I think about Twitter:I think the last few years of @jack 's administration have been the best years of Twitter's history.I think Jack really matured as an exec, his prior experience with Twitter, then his success with Square (i.e. doing it wrong, then doing it right) really raised him to a world-class CEO level, and Twitter finally got to be "pretty good." @jack , if you are reading this, my hat's off to you. Saying this as one of the few people who have ever run a social platform: you showed the world how it should've been done)These last few years, @jack did a really good job.And whoever the midwits were who didn't think so have kicked him out, and now Elon thinks he's going to come in and fix some problems.(He might hire back Jack, which might be ok, but I don't know if Jack wants the job. Who knows. All the tech titans are buddies, kind of).And the worst part, the part that is going to hurt ALL OF HUMANITY, is that this will distract from his mission at SpaceX and Tesla, because it's not just going to suck up his time and attention, IT WILL DAMAGE HIS PSYCHE.I mean, it's not like he isn't already an emotionally damaged guy. (Sorry Elon, it's pretty obvious) But he has overcome a lot. And he does not need more trauma from running Twitter.And I know I'm not just projecting my own traumas from the time of running Reddit, because:Mark Zuckerberg talks about e-foiling in the mornings to avoid having to think about bad news coming in that's like "being punched in the face."Ellen Pao was horrifically scarred by her run as Reddit CEO and the active harrassment, far beyond merely adjudicating community misbehavior.Jack has his meditation retreats and unusual diets and spiritual journeys - he's an odd guy yeah - but I'm pretty sure some of that is so he can cope with All You Fucking Assholes.Never heard much from Dick Costolo, but I haven't seen him do much stand-up improv since he left Twitter, have you? Dick might still be recovering.So: my take is this:(It doesn't happen very often on e.g. Amazon, except when it does, and of course that's when Amazon Censors You!) After Reddit, I took a break, and now I work in the world of Real Atoms.It is hard. It is VERY hard. Like eating glass, as Elon would put it.But it is not as hard as running a social network. And if Elon knows what's good for him AND HUMANITY, he won't do it - he will stick with the Real Atoms, which is what we really need. If you like this thread, here's some more stuff about what I'm working on and how you can support it:And if you want the Next Big Thing:a few people have interpreted this thread as meaning that I support or that it was a justification for censorship.(That is a reasonable misinterpretation) but it is not true.However, I also understand many non-obvious things about the complex dynamics that arise in large social network platforms, and I will tell you this:Someone also said something like, "it's unacceptable that anyone be considered the omniscient arbiter of what's true or not" (sorry if I'm misquoting you; there's a lot of replies).I also agree with that. It is impossible for anyone to do, and also terrible.The social platforms aren't censoring you (or some idea you like) because they disagree with you. They are censoring because they are large social platforms, and ideas are POWERFUL and DANGEROUS.(That is the whole point. Ideas wouldn't be worth much if they weren't dangerous or powerful. But you can't always control what people are going to do with powerful things)What they censor has little to do with what is true or false. It has a little bit to do with whatever the current politics are, but not in the way you probably expect.(The alternative is just collapse of the platform, so I guess you do always have a choice - but then you're not a social platform anymore.)The process through which all of that will happen is painful, which is why I don't think Elon should do it. It is not a good use of his time, and I think his time is uniquely valuable and limited.