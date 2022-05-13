Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) hit the brakes Thursday on bipartisan hopes that the Senate could quickly pass nearly $40 billion in Ukraine aid before leaving town for the week.Paul objected to a deal offered by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that would have set up votes on Thursday afternoon on the funding and on an amendment from Paul, who wanted to include language in the bill to expand an Afghanistan inspector general role to include oversight of the Ukraine funds."I think they're going to have to go through the long way," Paul told The Hill about what comes next after the floor standoff.Though senators say they were told during closed-door lunches to hang around, by mid-afternoon members of leadership and senators were spotted leaving the Capitol.Under the deal offered by Schumer and McConnell, the Senate would have first voted on stand-alone legislation from Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) to establish a special inspector general for the Ukraine aid.After that the Senate would have taken up the $40 billion in Ukraine assistance, with a vote on Paul's amendment. To get included in the Ukraine assistance, Paul's proposal would have needed 60 votes."There is now only one thing holding us back, the junior senator from Kentucky is preventing swift passage of Ukraine aid because he wants to add, at the last minute, his own changes directly into the bill ... He is not even asking for an amendment. He is simply saying my way or the highway," Schumer said."I'm offering to hold a vote on his amendment, even though I disagree with it. Let the chamber speak its will. Let both sides of the aisle have input and for heaven's sake, let Ukraine funding get done ASAP," Schumer added."Ukraine is not asking us to fight this war. They're only asking for the resources they need to defend themselves against this deranged invasion, and they need help right now," McConnell said.