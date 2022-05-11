© Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images



The European Commission is planning to issue new EU debt to cover Ukraine's short-term financing needs over the next three months, estimated at €15 billion, three diplomats with knowledge of the discussion told POLITICO., they said.According to the Ukrainian government and the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine needs €5 billion per month to keep the economy afloat — from paying wages and pensions to caring for displaced populations and other war-related costs.The United States has pledged to provide a third of that sum, which would leave €10 billion uncovered.The Commission briefed EU ambassadors Friday on a plan to bridge that gap, whichto raise funds for the short-term unemployed, the diplomats said.While Ukraine's financial gap is much smaller, the Commission hasn't provided details of how much it would need and how that would be divvied up between countries, the diplomats said.A few countries, including Germany, Austria and Greece, asked the Commission to provide alternative financing options ahead of presenting its plan on May 18. If other non-EU countries — like Japan, the U.K., Norway and others — chip in, that would leave the EU with a few billion to cover. And that could happen by bilateral donations, their thinking goes."Whenever there's a problem with money, [the Commission] says SURE!" quipped a diplomat.The French presidency wants to bring up the matter for heads of state and government to discuss at the end of May.