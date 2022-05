© Laurie Shaull/Flickr

Strike down Roe? Casey already kind of did that.Since the leak of Justice Alito's Roe and Casey opinion , I've noticed a trend of Americans who seem to have no idea what they are talking about. I'm not saying this to be crass. I'm saying this as someone who reads case law for fun — and I don't blame these people. They haven't been told "no" in a decade by anyone with power or influence and those with power and influence have spent years affirming their own confirmation biases that led them astray — whether by feigning consensus, unity, and popular opinion or validating feelings over evidence.See, when Justice Blackmun penned the Roe opinion, he stated three key arguments that would support Alito's striking of it:So Roe wasPlanned Parenthood v. Casey, a plurality decision, further refined its parameters, overturning Roe's trimester framework and allowing states to regulate in the first trimester. It replaced Roe's standard of review with an undue burden standard. (Sidebar: the Hyde amendment was passed at this time, regarding poverty as the burden of the mother, not the state, and therefore making it illegal to federally fund abortions.) Four justices dissented at this time, saying Roe should have been struck down — because that's essentially what Casey did.So who owns a woman's body? She does.So, policy aside, is an unborn baby a human? I believe so. In the same way I believe an unborn panda is a panda and an unborn eagle is an eagle. I believe not only that an unborn baby will turn into a born baby if all goes well, but I believe science has progressed enough to where we can see her heartbeat at 7 weeks, hear it at 10, and have testing to determine gender and abnormalities at 12 weeks or sooner. I understand she can feel pain as early as 14 weeks and she has her own separate DNA from conception. I know she gets the hiccups just like you and me, she might kick when you eat something too spicy, and she might have your eyes and her father's nose and a dimple on her right cheek. She may suck her thumb on the ultrasound and keep up that habit right through kindergarten. She may even be so human that she'll need fetal surgery to fix her damaged heart, so she can grow up. An unborn baby has traits that are inherently human; traits we could not see 50 years ago.Both Roe and Casey recognized a level of personal responsibility and accountability in a woman who consents to unprotected sex and becomes pregnant, as well as how important it is to get back to this place. It's key that our politicians stop lying about how Roe essentially permitted "abortion on demand" and "millions will die" without it. The truth is, millions are dying with it — millions of babies, primarily from minority mothers.They never talk about the guilt, regret and shame that most women carry with them afterward because they were frightened and needed someone to tell them they could do it, not to doubt them and give them a way out.But the crux of all of this is that putting one's own interests and immediate desires ahead of the future is a mark of a dying society. America has a morality problem. America has an accountability problem. And empires that don't plant saplings that will never provide them with shade are empires that fall.