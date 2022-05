© Manuel Balce Cenata/AFP/Getty Images



"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

"Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can't travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence."

"We hate to say this, but some abortion fanatic could decide to commit an act of violence to stop a 5-4 ruling. It's an awful thought, but we live in fanatical times."

"Our guess is that the leak is likely to backfire at the Court. A Justice who switched his or her vote now would be open to ridicule for wilting under pressure. It would also invite more leaks in the future by showing they get results. A pattern of pre-emptive leaks of draft opinions would destroy the Court."

Leftist activists are directing protestors to confront conservative Supreme Court Justices at their homes in Maryland and Virginia.The organization has published the justices' supposed home addresses online for the radical protestors to locate.who was an ardent defender of the right to abortion. But this group's use of her name is ironic, because Ginsburg was very collegial with her conservatives colleagues, including her best friend, Justice Antonin Scalia, and because Ginsburg criticized Roe as a bad decision, despite agreeing with its conclusion.The group's website states:The website also asked protestors toThe site says the main protest is scheduled for May 11.It is not the first time radical-left organizations have mobilized to intimidate political opponents at their homes. In September, protestors under the banner ofIn January, the same organization was also responsible for theHawley said at the time:The Wall Street Journal's editorial board on Tuesday admitted the left's radical protestors may turn violent against the justices in the coming days.The potential violence follows. The Journal continued: