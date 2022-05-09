pro-life spider-man
A man who calls himself the "Pro-Life Spider-Man" scaled the New York Times building and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco this week.

Maison DesChamps describes himself as a "rock climber that has recently started climbing skyscrapers to end abortion," according to Blaze Media.

On Tuesday, DesChamps scaled California's second-tallest building to deliver a pro-life message and to raise money for anti-abortion charities, days after the draft opinion was leaked showing that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court.

The 22-year-old college student was arrested for scaling the skyscraper.

"Officers placed DesChamps in custody once he climbed all 61 floors to reach the tower's roof," the Daily Mail reported. "He appeared to only be wearing a hoodie, as several office workers inside the tower recorded footage of the climber reaching their floors without any climbing gear."

The San Francisco Police Department charged DesChamps with two misdemeanors. One for trespassing and another for resisting a police investigation by not complying with police orders to stop climbing. He was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Following his climb, a KGO-TV reporter asked if he was scared, to which DesChamps responded, "No...I cut my feet which means bringing your feet off the wall and I hung one off one hand to show off a little bit ya know?"

Asked if he had any regrets, DesChamps said he'd do it again.

"We're sending a message."

"These doctors are literally killing these babies on the table and leaving them out to die. We're not trying to yell at women who want to have an abortion, we don't want to blame them... we just want to let them know there are other options," he said of abortion.

DesChamps was arrested last year for climbing the Aria hotel in Las Vegas to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

On his Instagram account, DesChamps posted daunting photos and a video of him climbing the Salesforce Tower with the caption: "All lives deserve a voice."