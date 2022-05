A man who calls himself the "Pro-Life Spider-Man" scaled the New York Times building and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco this week.Maison DesChamps describes himself asaccording to Blaze Media On Tuesday, DesChamps scaled California's second-tallest building to deliver a pro-life message and to raise money for anti-abortion charities, days after the draft opinion was leaked showing that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court.The San Francisco Police Department charged DesChamps with two misdemeanors. One for trespassing and another for resisting a police investigation by not complying with police orders to stop climbing. He was released on Tuesday afternoon.Following his climb, a KGO-TV reporter asked if he was scared, to which DesChamps responded,Asked if he had any regrets, DesChamps said he'd do it again."We're sending a message."On his Instagram account, DesChamps posted daunting photos and a video of him climbing the Salesforce Tower with the caption: "All lives deserve a voice."