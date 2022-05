Hundreds of food processing and food distribution facilities around the world were forced to halt activities since the lockdowns started, some of them suffered cyberattacks , and hundreds of others have exploded or burned down , a trend that increased considerably this year with up to 28 facilities burned down in mysterious ways just in the US. Other related events worth mentioning:Further, The Guardian in the U.K. came up with a brilliant study that concluded that Northern Ireland must get rid of 1.2 million sheep and cattle , along with 5 million chickens, to meet zero carbon emissions and a 50% reduction in methane emissions... all this while global food prices are at their highest points in the 32-year history.Well, does this sounds like a manufactured crisis? You bet. Yet, nature has its own plans, and the consequences are becoming the most significant factor.We wanted to highlight that the most relevant events this month are related to unseasonable temperature drops and snow around the world, up to the end of April.Winter-like temperatures have been gaining ground throughout the years damaging crops and crippling livestock farms, meanwhile planting and harvesting seasons keep getting displaced.Sudden drops in temperatures are also worth mentioning, as in the Cascades, Washington, that triggered a heavy snowfall that caused a dozen of road accidents. In Europe, France registered the coldest April night since 1947.There were a couple of extreme heat events during this month in some parts of the US, Europe, and Asia, but they pale in comparison with the overarching frigid temperatures.Unusually heavy rain and floods have also been contributing to damaged crops and farms:Brazil continued to struggle with heavy rain, floods, and landslides this month, with a record of 31 inches of rainfall in 48 hours in Rio de Janeiro. In Antioquia, Colombia, unusually heavy rain triggered destructive landslides causing the deaths of 12 people.Thailand and the Philippines are having trouble recovering from the damage caused by continuous floods and landslides since last year. The trend continues as tropical storm Megi poured 10 inches of rainfall in 24 hours killing at least 224 and displacing thousands. While in south Thailand, a foot of rain in 48 hours triggered the evacuation of 20,000 families.The deadliest storm in record pummelled KwaZulu-Natal South Africa, destroying homes, bridges, and roads. Floods and landslides caused the deaths of at least 450, and displaced thousands. The storm forced sub-Saharan Africa's most important port to halt operations.In Uzbekistan, at least 4 people died as a result of floods and mudslides after a month's worth of rain fell in less than 2 hours. Floods and mudflows also damaged crops, homes, schools, and other buildings. At least 260 farms and buildings suffered damage, and 100 people were displaced. It was the worst storm in 80 years.All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for April 2022:Or watch on Odysee To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here here , or here You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to: