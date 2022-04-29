US and European Union emphasize role of Balkans amid Ukraine war

Ukrainian explosive-armed drone accidentally hits Croatia

Western pressure on Serbia

The Kosovo precedent

Proxy conflict in the Balkans

It is external provocations that threaten the region, not any fundamental conflicts between its peoples.

Bombings in Transnistria threaten to expand war

Not only does Washington see Ukrainian lives as an acceptable price to pay in a proxy conflict against Russia; economic devastation of Europe and explosive-armed drones landing in Zagreb are also acceptable.