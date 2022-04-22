© Ministry of Emergency Situations Uzbekistan



At least 4 people have died as a result of floods and mudslides in Uzbekistan after a month's worth of rain fell in less than 2 hours.In the Jizzakh region, the rain triggered floods and mudflows which damaged crops, homes, schools and other buildings in Bakhmal, Farish, Gallaaral and Sharof Rashidov districts.. At least 260 farms and buildings suffered damage, and around 100 people were displaced. MES carried out several flood rescues in Farish and 6 people were hospitalized after suffering injuries.MES received more than 280 calls for assistance in Samarkand region, where roads were flooded and buildings damaged, in particular in areas of Samarkand city. Flooding also affected parts of Navoi (also Navoiy) and Qashqadaryo (also Kashkadarya) regions.