Puppet Masters
Rep. Ilhan Omar: It would be 'staggeringly hypocritical' for US to support war crimes investigation into Putin without joining International Criminal Court
Business Insider
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:45 UTC
"To me, there is staggering evidence that Putin and Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. I believe we should fully support an investigation into those crimes, and the best way to do that is to support the body that will carry out that investigation, the International Criminal Court," Omar said in a statement to Insider.
"It would be staggeringly hypocritical to support an ICC investigation into Russia, while opposing the court's very existence as a non-member," she continued.
Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, introduced a resolution on Thursday calling for the US to become a member of the ICC, an international body based in The Hague, Netherlands, that investigates genocides, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.
The resolution came after President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and called for a war crimes trial against him after reports of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The New York Times reported earlier this week the Biden administration was debating how involved the US should be in an ICC investigation into Russia.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Here's why no one wants to talk about Sweden
- Rep. Ilhan Omar: It would be 'staggeringly hypocritical' for US to support war crimes investigation into Putin without joining International Criminal Court
- Ex-German FM calls out Ukrainian 'conspiracy theories'
- Bright meteor fireball near Lake Simcoe in Ontario expected to have dropped meteorites on April 17
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits 108 km off Tonga - USGS
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake 29 km off the Philippines
- Biden ally floats idea of US troops in Ukraine
- Apple goes 'woke' and adds pregnant man emoji to iPhones
- Where is Gonzalo Lira? Fears for YouTuber missing in Ukraine's Kharkov
- Officers are told to use 'gender-neutral' forms of address instead in new guidance
- SOTT Focus: "One less traitor": Zelensky oversees campaign of assassination, kidnapping and torture of political opposition
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Microplastics are Everywhere, Including in Your Body
- Did early Greek art come from Egyptian sources?
- Best of the Web: US, EU sacrificing Ukraine to 'weaken Russia' - Former NATO adviser
- Serbia's President explains rejection of Russia sanctions, country's airports suffer false bomb threats from Kiev and 'unnamed EU state'
- Western 'economic blitzkrieg' has failed - Putin
- Testimony reveals Zelensky's secret police plot to 'Liquidate' opposition figure Anatoly Shariy
- How Pentagon contractors are cashing in on the Ukraine Crisis
- Turkey launches new military offensive in northern Iraq
- Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop: A 'treasure trove' of incriminating information
- Rep. Ilhan Omar: It would be 'staggeringly hypocritical' for US to support war crimes investigation into Putin without joining International Criminal Court
- Ex-German FM calls out Ukrainian 'conspiracy theories'
- Biden ally floats idea of US troops in Ukraine
- SOTT Focus: "One less traitor": Zelensky oversees campaign of assassination, kidnapping and torture of political opposition
- Best of the Web: US, EU sacrificing Ukraine to 'weaken Russia' - Former NATO adviser
- Serbia's President explains rejection of Russia sanctions, country's airports suffer false bomb threats from Kiev and 'unnamed EU state'
- Western 'economic blitzkrieg' has failed - Putin
- Testimony reveals Zelensky's secret police plot to 'Liquidate' opposition figure Anatoly Shariy
- How Pentagon contractors are cashing in on the Ukraine Crisis
- Turkey launches new military offensive in northern Iraq
- Exposing some myths about the Ukraine war
- Banned anti-personnel mines being used by Ukraine discovered by RT reporter
- DeSantis slams activists advocating for late-term abortions: 'That is infanticide'
- CIA bombshell: The Sussmann data was "user created," confirmation of a frame-job against President-Elect Trump
- Ukraine can fight Russia 'for 10 years' claims Zelensky, as neo-Nazi led military suffers heavy losses & demands West supply ever more arms
- Fauci funded two HIV tracking studies of teenage drug using prostitutes in China
- Russia accuses Ukraine of hiding military losses
- Washington's geopolitical appetite has been growing
- No risks supplying weapons to Ukraine claims German justice minister
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Shanghai Lockdown - Moskva Hit - Escalation in Ukraine?
- Apple goes 'woke' and adds pregnant man emoji to iPhones
- Where is Gonzalo Lira? Fears for YouTuber missing in Ukraine's Kharkov
- Officers are told to use 'gender-neutral' forms of address instead in new guidance
- Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop: A 'treasure trove' of incriminating information
- German media suggests showering less
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits Leftist politics play a role in increased crime across American cities
- Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
- The real Secret Service scandal
- Putin pressures Israeli to hand over Alexander Nevsky Church to Russia
- Liberal gender ideologies imposed on children could warp Western civilization for generations
- Jack Dorsey rips Twitter board as 'dysfunctional' in Elon Musk battle
- Bill Maher blasts vaccinated people still wearing masks
- Michigan bomb plot: FBI scheme to create false 'domestic terror' cabal exposed in court
- Mexican cartels fly 9,000 drone flights into US to surveil law enforcement operations
- Mercola: Dismantling the transhumanist agenda
- Rex Murphy: What right does the government have to judge Rebel News?
- Ukraine offensive 'no more scandalous' than invading Iraq - ex-French ambassador
- Mystery as giant 'unidentified Russian' Antanov plane spotted flying from German airport on way to US
- British commandos return to Ukraine
- Riots spread in Sweden amid far-right plans to burn Koran
- Did early Greek art come from Egyptian sources?
- Research team sheds light on ancient Rome financial crisis
- Douglas Valentine: The CIA - 70 Years In Ukraine (Highlights)
- Operation Gladio: How NATO conducted a secret war against European citizens and their democratically elected governments
- Earliest record of a candidate aurora found in Chinese annals
- Flashback: How the Pentagon tried to cure America of its 'Vietnam syndrome
- The power pendulum swings from West to East.
- Earliest evidence of Maya divination calendar discovered in ancient temple
- The alliance of MI6, the CIA and the Bandéristes
- Megathrust earthquake & tsunami 3,800 years ago kept hunter-gatherers in Chile inland for 1,000 years
- Drought drove Vikings out of Greenland, new study suggests
- Last of the giant camels and archaic humans lived together in Mongolia until desertification 27,000 years ago
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why Is Russia Like That? 400 Years of Russian Security Culture, with Gordon M. Hahn
- The German experiment that placed foster children with pedophiles
- Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert
- Unsealed files expose how US abused climate change agenda to preserve its military power
- Bought and paid for: How the neo-nazi Ukrainian nationalist movement was nurtured by the CIA post-WWII
- Tiananmen Square: The failure of an American-instigated 1989 color revolution
- The world's oldest pants are a 3,000-year-old marvel of engineering
- SOTT Focus: 'Gods of War': How The US Weaponized Ukraine Against Russia
- Eye in the sky: Satellite imagery proves vital to understanding Ukraine war
- NASA discovers 'rapidly growing black hole' linking to younger galaxies
- Not just plants — even fungi like mushrooms — talk to each other?
- 'Supercluster' from rare soil microbe could yield amazing new drugs
- Neptune is cooling down and scientists don't know why
- The end for electric cars? VW develops new hydrogen technology: '2,000 Km on a single tank of fuel'!
- NASA measures record breaking, huge comet headed towards Earth
- The people promising us "Net Zero" have no clue about the energy storage problem
- An interstellar object exploded over Earth in 2014, declassified government data reveal
- Space Force releases decades of data on meteor fireballs
- 'Mystery' boson finding contradicts understanding of universe
- Russia's role in space program is irreplaceable, Roscosmos boss says as EU suspends cooperation on Mars mission
- Sara Walker and her crew publish the most interesting biology paper of 2022 (So far, anyway)
- New experiment could confirm the fifth state of matter
- Magnetic field of Milky Way's 'bone' fully mapped for the first time
- New type of cell found hidden in the lungs
- Canada explores transhuman society
- New Scientist has actually published a sympathetic account of Panpsychism
- 1st 'gapless' human genome finally sequenced
- Hubble telescope reveals the most distant star ever detected
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits 108 km off Tonga - USGS
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake 29 km off the Philippines
- Blanket of snow on Easter Sunday on the summits of Hawaiʻi island
- Best of the Web: Philippines - 172 killed, 110 missing in floods after rain from Tropical Storm Megi (Agaton) - 10 inches of rainfall in 24 hours (UPDATES)
- M6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Papua New Guinea
- Spring snow blankets California's Sierra Nevada Mountains - 100 centimeters (39.4 inches) of snowfall in 7 days
- Whither spring? Saskatchewan and Manitoba start digging out after record dump of snow - Nearly 3 FEET in a single day
- Heavy spring snow hits Inner Mongolia, China - one foot deep
- Best of the Web: Snow totals top 40 inches as April blizzard blasts northern U.S. - 10 feet deep snow drifts reported
- Best of the Web: Heavy rain causes floods and mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa - At least 443 killed - Over 18 inches of rain in 48 hours (UPDATES)
- Lightning strikes kill two in Kutubdia, Bangladesh
- 30 inches of spring snow in 48 hours, insane (6 feet deep) drifts blanket North Dakota
- Best of the Web: April storm dumps 6 FEET of snow in 5 days on Mt. Hood in Oregon
- Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey's east in mid-April
- Lightning strike kills 4 workers in Tamil Nadu, India
- Yellowstone pounded by 8 inches of snow days before roads open for spring
- Best of the Web: Spring snowstorm dumps almost 4 FEET of snow in 24 hours on Tobacco Root Mountains, Montana
- South Lake Tahoe drops to a bone-chilling 9 degrees, over a foot of snow
- Spectacular volcanic eruption of Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia
- Stray dogs maul 11-year-old girl to death in Rajasthan, India
- Bright meteor fireball near Lake Simcoe in Ontario expected to have dropped meteorites on April 17
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic on April 17
- Meteor fireball fell over Santa Catarina, Brazil on April 13
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on April 12
- Meteor fireball over England and Wales on April 13
- Meteor fireball over Minnesota on April 11
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and surrounding states on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on April 8
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 9
- Meteor fireball over Kuwait on April 9
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Goiás, Brazil causing flash, explosion on April 9
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on April 4
- Meteor fireball over England on April 6
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 1
- Meteor fireball over Merseyside, UK on March 26
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- 2nd bright meteor fireball in a row spotted in Manitoba Wednesday night
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Manitoba, ND and Saskatchewan on March 23
- Meteor fireball explodes twice on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on March 21
- Meteor fireball crossed Hungary's sky at Lake Balaton at dawn on March 22
- Here's why no one wants to talk about Sweden
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Microplastics are Everywhere, Including in Your Body
- COVID vaccinations and Oxitec's 'flying syringes'
- Sudden surge in unexplained cases of liver inflammation seen in children in UK, US, Spain, and Ireland
- Japanese encephalitis outbreak kills 3 in Australia, first cases ever recorded in some regions, follows record flooding
- WHO says Covid still a global public health emergency even as deaths fall to lowest level in two years
- The year of collapsing athletes
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: The Latest Escapades of Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Gov
- Study suggests why most smokers don't get lung cancer
- We deserved to know: Myocarditis and vaccine effectiveness
- Microplastics found deep in lungs of living people for first time
- SOTT Focus: Putting big bad pharma back on trial in the COVID-19 era
- COVID-19 linked to increased risk of blood clots months later, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Restrictions Dropping Around the World
- Released documents reveal Pfizer hired 600+ people to process vaccine injury reports
- Disturbing study finds microplastics in human bloodstream
- Dangers of stealth iron overload & the importance of copper: Mercola interviews Morley Robbins
- Transhumanism & biofascism are tools of the 'technological elite,' RFK Jr. interviews T.J Coles
- UK to stop publishing data that suggest COVID vaccines are ineffective
- The illusion of evidence-based medicine
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
Quote of the Day
"We have about 50% of the world's wealth but only 6.3% of its population. This disparity is particularly great as between ourselves and the peoples of Asia. In this situation, we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity without positive detriment to our national security. To do so, we will have to dispense with all sentimentality and day-dreaming; and our attention will have to be concentrated everywhere on our immediate national objectives. We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world-benefaction."
~ US State Department, 1948
Recent Comments
The fact that on the eve of the war all diplomatic missions left Kyiv and fell silent for several days may indicate that Ukraine was simply...
The globalists have infiltrated education through the No Child Left Behind, Race to the Top, CRT and sexual identity initiatives. You have to...
You very beautifully set out a complete lie about the country and its President! But for some reason, in your protective words about Medvedchuk,...
In my view, this brings Christianity into the globalist promoted war. The globalists have been desecrating Christianity in all of the Western...
Takes a bit of moral courage to stand up like that. Good for him.
Comment: There's very little chance the US will join the ICC. As long as they continue to not recognize the body, they can ignore any ruling it has on US war crimes (or Israel's). They'll likely continue to simply pretend the body doesn't exist.
See also: