"a court of last resort, a fundamental safety net to help victims achieve justice where this is not possible at the national level, thus where the state concerned is genuinely unwilling or unable to carry out the investigation or the prosecution."

US opposition to justice

The European Union appears to be rejecting Benjamin Netanyahu's smears against the International Criminal Court after Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda confirmed on Wednesday that she would be launching a formal investigation into war crimes in Palestine.and other Israeli leaders lashed out in similar terms.Asked by The Electronic Intifada for the EU's reaction to Netanyahu's comments, the bloc's spokesperson Peter Stano did not respond directly regarding the Israeli leader. However,He also reiterated that- an implicit rebuke of Israel's outlandish charges of anti-Jewish bias.Stano noted that the ICC is- the latter a clear reference to Israel which has not signed the court's founding statute -The ICC investigation will cover alleged crimes since June 2014, a period that includes Israel's 2014 war on Gaza and the ongoing construction of settlements on occupied Palestinian land.such as the United States, Canada and Australia that have openly opposed the court investigating alleged war crimes in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.Notwithstanding the EU's support for the ICC, Israel lobbyists are taking comfort from how some individual EU member states, notably Germany , are opposing a war crimes probe.On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that the Biden administration "firmly opposes" justice and accountability for Palestinian victims of Israeli war crimes.Biden's stance will cheer Netanyahu and other top Israeli leaders including defense minister Benny Gantz , who will likely be targets of the ICC investigation. Gantz was the Israeli army chief at the time of Israel's 2014 attack on Gaza.Nonetheless, after years-long delays and decades of waiting for justice, Palestinians are at last seeing their quest to hold Israel accountable and check its crimes bearing fruit.