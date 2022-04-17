NewsReal on Facebook

Shanghai has been under severe lockdown for three weeks for reasons the Chinese government says are entirely to do with enforcing its 'Zero Covid' policy of playing whack-a-mole with any and all expressions of 'Covid cases'. By their own admission, the city of 26 million people has just 25,000 'cases', mostly asymptomatic, and ZERO deaths. So why put the population under such duress 'to save lives'?This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall attempt to explain the real motive for Shanghai's harsh lockdown, discuss what (probably) really happened to the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship the Moskva, ponder just how far the US and Russia are willing to escalate their proxy war in Ukraine, stand back in awe at the Western media's blaming of all the world's problems on Putin, and comment on the potential takeover of Twitter by 'based' billionaire Elon Musk.01:42:34— 70.4 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.