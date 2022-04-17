© Oksana Marchenko / YouTube

Oksana Marchenko has suggested that Viktor Medvedchuk should be traded for two Brits captured in Ukraine.Oksana Marchenko, the wife of arrested Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, has released a video proposing to swap her husband for two British fighters who reportedly surrendered to Russian and Donbass forces in Mariupol earlier this week.Marchenko, a former TV presenter, recorded her message in both Russian and English and posted it on social media on Saturday, appealing to the families and friends of British nationals Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner.Marchenko later released a video, asking Johnson to use his "great influence" on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Ukrainian officials stated on Tuesday that Medvedchuk was detained for supposedly trying to leave the country and released a photo of him in handcuffs. The politician had been under house arrest since last year after being charged with treason. His party was banned this month for "collaborating" with Russia.Russian media reported that Aslin and Pinner, who were fighting for Ukraine, were captured in Mariupol, an Azov Sea port city surrounded by Russian and Donbass forces.A former British infantryman, Pinner, 48, said he had joined the Ukrainian army as a "contract soldier." He told the UK media last month that his unit was involved in "intense" fighting with the Russians.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.