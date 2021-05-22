© Reuters / Serhii Nuzhnenko



The head of Ukraine's largest opposition party, Viktor Medvedchuk, has railed against Kiev's decision to prosecute him for 'high treason,' insisting the charges are politically motivated and a reaction to his growing popularity., the MP rejected allegations that he is an agent of Russian influence in the country, arguing instead that he represents a significant portion of"I completely throw out accusations of so-called pro-Russianness," he said. "Our party received millions of votes of confidence during the last elections." He added that recent polls had shownthe politician stands accused of plundering national resources - an allegation believed to be linked to supposed business interests in Crimea that were re-registered in Russia after the peninsula was reabsorbed into Russia in 2014. However,, and Medvedchuk insists that his detention is unfounded and illegal. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.In an exclusive interview in February, the opposition leader told RT that political, but said he would not consider fleeing the country. "I feel like I'm ready to fight - to fight against arbitrariness, against repression, against falsification... I am prepared to stand up to these threats," he said.When sanctions against him were first announced,A poll published when Medvedchuk was first charged claimed that a majority of Ukrainians agreed with the action Kiev was taking against him and his family. However, he told RT that, although "they say 58% agree with the sanctions," those surveyed "have not seen any evidence or arguments," suggesting it was a purely political spat.Announcing the treason charges earlier this month, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that she hoped they would demonstrate that "you cannot consider Crimea to be part of another state."