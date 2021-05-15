© Sputnik / Sergey Ilyin



Ukraine is being manipulated by the West into a kind of anti-Russia and is becoming a serious risk for Moscow, which constantly needs to deal with issues affecting its national security, according to President Vladimir Putin.Speaking on Friday, Putin also claimed that Ukraine's crackdown on opposition politicians means that a peaceful resolution to the unrest in Donbass is becoming increasingly unlikely.Putin also claimed that Ukraine is cleansing its politics of anyone who isn't openly anti-Russia, and accused the West of completely turning a blind eye to the changes."It seems that now everyone who works with Russia will be brought to justice," he continued.On Thursday, Medvedchuk was placed under 24-hour house arrest until July 9. He is suspected of treason, and is said to have passed confidential information to Russia. After the court decision, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev branded the decision 'a witch hunt.' His ally, politician Taras Kozak, is also accused."We don't intend to interfere in any way, but we want to be sure that it is not about a political witch-hunt or a purge aimed at getting rid of competing forces from the political field," Peskov said.