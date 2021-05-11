© Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko



"Unfortunately, [prosecution for] crimes like treason and espionage is commonplace. I feel like I'm ready to fight - to fight against arbitrariness, against repression, against falsification... I am prepared to stand up to these threats."

Security forces in Ukraine have begun searching for Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the country's largest opposition party, after state prosecutors announced their intention to bring charges against him for alleged high treason.On Tuesday,wrote on Facebook that she had "signed charges against two People's Deputies of the Ukrainian Parliament." She claimed that the decision came after lengthy investigations, andIt is believed that the case relates in part to Medvedchuk's business interests in Russia, and Venediktova told her followers that they could conclude from the decision to prosecute thatHowever, the official added, a search of Medvedchuk's house by the SBU, Ukraine's successor to the Soviet-era KGB security agency, failed to find the politician and his whereabouts are now unknown. Venediktova added that its officers are now taking "appropriate measures" to try to detain him.In a response posted by the politician's press service later on Tuesday, his allies said that the decision to target him was unjust and insisted that a court should rule before action is taken.In February, Medvedchuk told RT that an earlier set of charges leveled against him over alleged links to "financing terrorist groups" were politically motivated and "without any foundation at present."At the time, he played down speculation that he could flee the country to avoid a potential lengthy jail sentence:Medvedchuk's political party,Receiving much of its support from ethnic Russian speakers in the east and south of the country,just weeks before the first tranche of charges were unveiled. That move followedA government spokesman described the crackdown as being "about effectively countering fakes and foreign propaganda." However, critics noted that the channels affected produced much of their content within the country for Ukrainian Russian-speakers.