Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the largest opposition bloc in the Ukrainian parliament, has been placed under house arrest and had his passport taken away, after the authorities in Kiev said they were investigating him for treason.A judge in Kiev on Thursdaybut placed him on round-the-clock house arrest until July 9. His passport was also confiscated. A group of lawmakers had offered to pay Medvedchuk's bail, while outside the court a group of nationalists had gathered calling for his imprisonment.announced on Tuesday she was seeking his arrest onVenediktova also said that the SBU - Ukraine's successor to the Soviet-era KGB security agency - had failed to find Medvedchuk during a raid on his home, and that his whereabouts were unknown. Appearing in court on Thursday, however, the opposition leader told reporters that the case is "fabricated" and that he will consult with his lawyers about what steps to take next.Medvedchuk's political party,is the second-largest party in the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament of Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelensky's ruling Servant of the People (SN).Following a national poll earlier this year that showed the Opposition Platform in the lead, the government in Kiev started talking about "treason" and moved to shut down a Russian-language news group owned by Medvedchuk's associate Taras Kozak, who is also now facing treason charges.A government spokesman describedHowever, critics noted that the channels affected produced much of their content within Ukraine, for Ukrainian Russian-speakers.