When DeSantis entered the arena, the house erupted in cheers and applause for him, as video of the night shows:
That wasn't the first raucous applause DeSantis earned that night. The crowd erupted again when the Gov. was formally announced over the loudspeakers.
Many speculate that DeSantis is considering a run for president in 2024.
Florida was one of the few states that continued welcoming the UFC when so many other states were shutting down all sports venues to address the coronavirus.
Indeed, the UFC was pleased to announce events in Jacksonville in 2021 at the height of the COVID scare when most places were wallowing in lockdowns.
A year ago, DeSantis was excited to tweet out that he met UFC President Dana White ahead of UFC 261.
Ahead of the bout, DeSantis welcomed the UFC to the "oasis of freedom" in Florida.
"There's a lot of stuff that comes flying at you, particularly from media, social media, all this stuff. Some people don't like to handle that. Dana White goes right in the teeth of that," DeSantis said, Florida Politics reported.
Comment: DeSantis is a political rarity verging on unicorn status: A governor who runs his state for the benefit of its residents.