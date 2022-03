© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Friday that the global shipping company Sea-Lead Shipping is moving part of its operations from California to Jacksonville, Florida — another victory for the governor, whose state's ports have increased their capacity to help alleviate the nationwide supply chain crisis.Speaking from Jacksonville, Florida, DeSantis spoke of the continued supply chain disruptions caused largely by "bad COVID policy," which has continued to increase prices of goods.Last fall, DeSantis made it clear that Florida ports remained open, with some even offering incentives for businesses to move their cargo through Sunshine State ports. This has proven to be successful, as theHowever, they redirected to Florida "because they know they can operate efficiently," DeSantis said.DeSantis also noted that theandAs a result, Sea-Lead Shipping, headquartered in Singapore, is moving part of its operations from California to "wonderfully efficient and less congested JaxPort here in Jacksonville, Florida," DeSantis announced, adding that iafter problems with backups and congestion at the Port of Long Beach.without the hassle of unnecessary delays that we've seen in other seaports throughout the country."