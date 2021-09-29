The move comes in the wake of a report in The Wall Street Journal, showing that "the tech giant put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races by exempting elite users from Facebook's own rules," according to a Monday statement from DeSantis.
In a Sept. 27 letter, DeSantis directed Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to investigate Facebook's alleged failures to comply with Florida's election laws. The alleged violations create a "privileged class of speakers" who are empowered to exert influence on elections. DeSantis, citing the Wall Street Journal report, wrote:
"While most people are subject to arbitrary censorship at the whims of so-called fact-checkers, Facebook grants select users the freedom to disregard the platform's own community standards without the threat of enforcement action."
If the report is true, DeSantis said, Facebook violated Florida law, and must be held accountable.
Facebook did not immediately respond to inquiries from Just the News.
Comment: It appears a battle is getting underway to address Big Tech's role and responsibility for manipulating elections in many states, but in particular, Florida: