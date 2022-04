Known Myocarditis Risk

Known Vaccine Ineffectiveness

Hindsight has finally arrived, and while still very murky, the fog of Covid is beginning to clear. As a flood of Pfizer documents is released from the FDA, we'll learn in more detail how 2021 unfolded, who knew what when, and how harmful the vaccines actually are.The DailyClout/WarRoom Pfizer Document Review team of analysts from medical, statistics, pharmaceutical research, and medical fraud backgrounds, organized by Dr Naomi Wolf, Project Manager Amy Kelly, and the team at DailyClout are studying the documents and sharing their findings with the public as quickly and accurately as possible. There will be a full interim report released in the coming weeks, and they're also managing to publicize important pieces of information as they emerge.Dr. Chris Flowers MBBS, FRCR, FSBI is a retired Associate Professor of Radiology at the University of South Florida. He was previously an Associate Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco. He is also a retired academic cancer radiologist, author, and scientific paper reviewer for multiple radiology journals.The timeline is as follows:May 10, 2021: The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization approval for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for ages 12 and over.June 2021:August 2021:Theory: Dr Flowers' hypothesis that the FDA knew before Aug 2021; I am reporting his hypothesis thatIf they were aware of the myocarditis signal in May 2021, yet authorized millions of young men to get the vaccine without mentioning it as a risk at the time,Vicki Goldstein, RN, JD, and the DailyClout team have discovered another example of deceit by Pfizer.Dec 2020-Feb 2021: Internal Pfizer documents Example 1: Their own report shows 16 cases of vaccine failure, and on the same page fails to detect new safety signals for lack of efficacy.Example 2: In the report for Adverse Events of Special Interest for the Pfizer vaccine, there were 3067 cases of Covid-19 reported as an adverse event.September 17,2021:March 29, 2022:All we heard throughout 2021 was how the vaccines were "safe and effective".and yet somehow the vaccines are continuously being pushed by the FDA and Co, while the tremors of an earthquake caused by their own lies rumble under the surface.Dr. Wolf and her team put out a call to journalists everywhere to dig into the publicly available data that tells the story of the biggest scandal humanity has ever experienced: