"The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells. ... COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way."

"Our COVID-19 vaccine does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell. It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity."

The messenger RNA from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine reportedly can enter human liver cells and be converted into DNA, contrary to what the CDC has said. study by Swedish scientists finds thatThe scientists, in their study published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology, state that they have foundThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the reverse transcription process is something that would not happen, The Epoch Times also reports.Under a CDC site page " Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines ," the agency writes:Pfizer said only that its vaccine does not alter the human genome.to Just the News queries since Wednesday on whether it finds fault with the research, and if so how, or whether the agency will re-evaluate its public claims in light of the research.