A study by Swedish scientists finds that when the vaccine's mRNA enters human liver cells it triggers a number of reactions that yield a reverse transcription that turns the mRNA into spike DNA, according to The Epoch Times.
The scientists, in their study published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology, state that they have found "evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro."
They write that BNT162b2 (the Pfizer vaccine), is reverse transcribed inside human liver cells as quickly as six hours after injection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the reverse transcription process is something that would not happen, The Epoch Times also reports.
Under a CDC site page "Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines," the agency writes:
"The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells. ... COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way."Pfizer said only that its vaccine does not alter the human genome.
"Our COVID-19 vaccine does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell. It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity."The Swedish study is the first time that researchers have shown how an mRNA vaccine can transform into DNA.
The CDC has not responded to Just the News queries since Wednesday on whether it finds fault with the research, and if so how, or whether the agency will re-evaluate its public claims in light of the research.