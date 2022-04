Covid restrictions are continuing to drop around the planet right now, much to the chagrin of the Covid Karens who are refusing to let up on the mask-wearing and social distancing. People in countries which are stubbornly refusing to drop restrictions may do best to just hang on - since the world seems to basically be in lock-step on this, it probably won't be long before they're dropped everywhere.Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the mass dropping of Covid restrictions. How long before they're back?And check us out on Brighteon For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth ♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/ ♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth ♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f ♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:00:23:11— 21.2 MB