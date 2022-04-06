O:H header
Covid restrictions are continuing to drop around the planet right now, much to the chagrin of the Covid Karens who are refusing to let up on the mask-wearing and social distancing. People in countries which are stubbornly refusing to drop restrictions may do best to just hang on - since the world seems to basically be in lock-step on this, it probably won't be long before they're dropped everywhere.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the mass dropping of Covid restrictions. How long before they're back?


