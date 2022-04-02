the effectiveness of the vaccine to protect against COVID infection is solidly in the negative.

© Daily Sceptic based on U.K Vaccine Surveillance Report

Protection from hospitalization and death

If the injections decrease the body's ability to fight off COVID infections, does that mean the shots are damaging the immune system?

The UKHSA report explains on page 37 that it will no longer provide such information, claiming that since the UK government won't be providing free and universal PCR testing, it will "affect the ability to robustly monitor COVID-19 cases by vaccination status."