"If someone wished to kill a significant portion of the world's population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now would enable it." Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President

"And this is the spirit of the antichrist, of which you have heard is coming; and now is already in the world." 1 John 4:2-3

"A Swedish lab study (titled "SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro", NIH) released in mid-October found that the spike protein... enters the nucleus of cells and significantly interferes with DNA damage-repair functions compromising a person's adaptive immunity and perhaps encouraging the formation of cancer cells....



"Mechanistically, we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus and inhibits DNA damage repair," they wrote. "Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines." ("Spike protein in COVID virus and shots weakens immune system, may be linked with cancer: Swedish study", Lifesite News)

(30 second mark) "So what we're seeing is an unnaturally large number of deaths due to heart attack, stroke, aneurism; and these are all the result of thrombosis ... Embolisms in the lungs the legs, various places that are causing these deaths that are well documented by the local coroners and well-documented across the country. And no one seems to be concerned about the alarming rise of (blood clots) I've seen more in this year than in the last 14 years....



That's one kind of death we're seeing, the other kind is the people that are getting sick now as their immune systems finally give up. So, they've had the jabs maybe 6 or 8 months ago, and it's been eating away at their immune system, and now they're struggling to fight off things like the common cold. So, we're in winter and there are colds and flus around and these people can't fight them off. The government are very quick to label it "Omicron"...but they are sick with the common cold. Their immune systems are decimated. It's much like a cancer patient, who goes through chemotherapy and it decimates their immune system. And they have to be very careful because the common cold or flu can kill them. And this is what we're seeing now...



We're nearly 12 months since the first jabs began, so their immune systems are falling apart; that is the reality and that's what I'm seeing... and they can't cope with a cold anymore. ... When I went to the meeting in Westminster in September, the scientist predicted that this is what would happen and, lo-and-behold, that's what happening. The people are getting sick and dying..... It's frightening." ("Omicron is 'vaccine injury'; it's nothing more than that." John Looney, Rumble)

"Researchers in The Netherlands and Germany have warned that Pfizer-BioNTech's ... (COVID-19) vaccine induces complex reprogramming of innate immune responses that should be considered in the development and use of mRNA-based vaccines.... Following vaccination, innate immune cells had a reduced response to toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), TLR7 and TLR8 - all ligands that play an important role in the immune response to viral infection....



"Multiple studies have shown that long-term innate immune responses can be either increased (trained immunity) or down-regulated (innate immune tolerance) after certain vaccines or infections."...



These results collectively demonstrate that the effects of the BNT162b2 vaccine go beyond the adaptive immune system.. The BNT162b2 vaccine induces reprogramming of innate immune responses as well, and this needs to be taken into account."...("Research suggests Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reprograms innate immune responses", New-Medical net)

"When we give these shots, we can see the types of white blood cells in the body... and you have a broad array of immune cells that work together to fight off viruses and keep cancers in check. We're already seeing the signals in the laboratory of decreases in critically important T-cells you need... in your innate immune system. These are the Marines in your body; fighting off viruses fighting cancer.... But what we're seeing in the laboratory after people get these shots, we're seeing a very concerning locked-in, low profile of these important killer T-cells that you want in your body. (CD8 cells) And what they do, is keep all other viruses in check.



What am I seeing in the laboratory? I'm seeing an uptick of Herpes family viruses, I'm seeing Shingles, I'm seeing Mono, I'm seeing a huge uptick in human papilloma virus... We are literally weakening the immune systems of these individuals.



Most concerning of all, is there's a pattern of these types of immune cells in the body that keep cancer in check. Since, January 1, (in the laboratory) I've seen a 20X increase of endometrial cancer over what I see on an annual basis." ("Pathologist Ryan N Cole of the Mayo Clinic on What We Are Seeing In Lab Results", Rumble; 2 minutes)

"What I've seen way too much of is people who had cancers that were in remission, or that were being well controlled; their cancers have gone completely out of control after getting this vaccine. And we know the vaccine causes a drop in T-cell numbers, and those T-cells are part of our immune system and they are part of the critical weapons our immune system has to fight off cancer cells; so there's a potential mechanism there. All I can say, is I've had way too many people contact me with these reports for me to feel comfortable. I would say that is my newest major safety concern, and it's also the one that's going to be the most under-reported in the adverse data base, because if someone has had cancer before the vaccine, there's no way public health officials will ever link it to the vaccine." ("Dr Byram Bridle speaks", Bitchute, :55 second-mark)

But they don't know they're taking a risk, do they, because they haven't been told the truth. And the reason they haven't been told the truth is because they are a target in a war of extermination that is being waged on them.

"There are studies coming out now, and there are ample signs in the adverse events data, that these products (Covid vaccines) are not only immuno-modulating the immune system and causing hyper inflammation; there are signs now that they are very negatively effecting CD8 T-cell populations. For those who don't know, this is extremely bad news. It's only on a few people so far, but the data does not look good so far. These T-cells are the so-called "killer cells". Their job...is to kill virally infected cells that are showing foreign markers on their surface. So, if these populations are depleted, then that is very bad news, because we don't have a population of cells in the acquired immune system to remove virally-infected cells....



There are clear signs that are starting to emerge, that there is an "immunity deficiency syndrome" coming about as a result of these products (vaccines) As a result of hyper-stimulation...T-cells being (diminished), and the ever-presence of repeated injections of a cytotoxic protein... I would never, ever recommend that someone who is immuno-compromised to ever go near these things, because I can almost guarantee you, that your condition is going to get worse. Another thing we're seeing in VAERS is cancers coming out of remission and alot of doctors are reporting this on the ground. And-by the way- this has never happened before, not on this scale; not even close... So, there's something going on here that warrants further investigation, and it doesn't look good." ("Viral Immunologist Dr. Jessica Rose explains the concerning information emerging about the compromised immunity of the vaccinated", Odysee)

"The first thing I would like to highlight is that Covid-19 is not a disease of healthy people. People who are in good health have a healthy innate immune system that can deal with a number of respiratory viruses without any problem. These people are not only protected against the disease but can even-in many cases- prevent infection. These are people who can contribute to sterilizing immunity and to herd immunity which is very, very important. So, listen: Never, ever allow anyone or anything to interfere or suppress your innate immune system. You can do a bad job yourself by leading an unhealthy life, that is going to suppress your innate immunity, but even worse, is vaccine-induced antibodies that do suppress your innate immunity. And these vaccinal antibodies cannot substitute for it because they lose their efficacy against the virus, and become less and less effective. In contrast to the innate antibodies, they cannot prevent infection, they cannot sterilize the virus. Therefore, they do contribute to herd immunity....



If we suppress these innate antibodies in children, it could lead to autoimmune diseases. This is an absolute "No go" We cannot vaccinate our children with these vaccines. The suppression of innate immunity is already a problem among vaccinees, and they are, indeed, going to have a difficult time controlling a number of diseases, not just Covid-19, but other diseases too ...and it will require a very dramatic change in the strategies to help the vaccinees-and my heart goes out to them-because they will need extensive treatment in many cases...



... Boosting them-which means giving them a third dose- is absolutely insane, because what it will do, is increase the immune pressure of the vaccinal antibodies, on their innate immunity . So boosting is absolute nonsense; it is dangerous and should not be done....



So, what does the science tell us? It tells us that it's innate immunity that will protect us, not the vaccine." ("Geert Vanden Bossche on Vaccines and the suppression of innate immunity", Rumble)