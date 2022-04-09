New video released by Oklahoma Forestry Services shows the massive size of the Beaver River Fire.As of Wednesday morning, it had destroyed two homes, consumed 24,537 acres and was only 15-percent contained.Two volunteer firefighters were injured battling the fire. They are being treated in the burn unit at University medical Center in Lubbock.Oklahoma Forestry Services said the fire also destroyed 10 outbuildings.Crews from three states and eight counties continue to fight the fire.