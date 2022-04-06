© Vincenzo Lombardo via Getty Images

The rename is yet another example of how Russian cultural history that has absolutely nothing to do with the "current thing" is now being erased as part of a wave of Russophobia.

'Russian Dancers' is now 'Ukrainian Dancers'.The British National Gallery has changed the name of a 19th century painting by French impressionist Edgar Degas from 'Russian Dancers' to 'Ukrainian Dancers' due to the "current situation."Yes, really."The title of this painting has been an ongoing point of discussion for many years and is covered in scholarly literature," a spokesperson told the Guardian.The University of Milano-Bicocca attempted to cancel a teaching course about the 19th century writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.Russian prodigy pianist Alexander Malofee was also dropped from performing for the Montreal Symphony Orchestra after complaints by Ukrainians, while chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Valery Gergiev faced similar cancellation after failing to pass an ideological purity test.