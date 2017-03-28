The Ministry of Education of Ukraine has decided to ban the novel War and Peace by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, Vesti.Ukraina reports. The department proposed to replace it with the works of contemporary authors, for example, Roald Dahl's fairy tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the program for grades 5-9.

The second session of the discussion of the bill on the shortcomings ["shortcomings"! --tr.] of the school program will be held some time before April 4. Already, many of the classics have been removed from "World Literature," but works by Diana Jones, Marina Aronstam, Harper Lee and Ray Bradbury were added.

Now banned from the program addition to Tolstoy are Dostoevsky, Chekhov, Gogol, and Bulgakov, to name a few.

Via tvzvezda.ru