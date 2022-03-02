© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS



Russia's star conductor, Valery Gergiev, has been dropped by his management over his close ties to Vladimir Putin as he faces a looming deadline to publicly denounce the Russian president or lose yet another role in his rapidly crumbling career.to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine over the last week. He has been removed from performances around the world and faces more professional punishment if he does not condemn Putin's aggression in the next 24 hours.On Sunday,, but who "will not, or cannot, publicly end his long-expressed support for a regime that has come to commit such crimes.""In the light of the criminal war waged by the Russian regime against the democratic and independent nation of Ukraine, and against the European open society as a whole, it has become impossible for us, and clearly unwelcome, to defend the interests of Maestro Gergiev," Felsner said in a statement, calling it "the saddest day of my professional life."The move by Gergiev's management comes just before, Italian press reported.As Russian tanks moved into Ukraine the next day,A La Scala spokesperson confimed to Variety on Friday that Gergiev had not yet responded and that he would be dropped from a performance on 5 March if he did not speak out. "We are still waiting for his answer. If he does not answer our request, we will be forced to find another conductor," the spokesperson said.in September if he does not stop supporting Putin.Gergiev is the music director of the Mariinsky theatre in St Petersburg and a Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation recipient. He has been close with Putin since the early 1990s and publicly supported the president many times, including appearing in a television ad for his 2012 presidential campaign, supporting the 2014 annexation of Crimea, and conducting a patriotic concert in the Syrian city of Palmyra, shortly after Russian airstrikes in 2016.Gergiev was replaced for three weekend performances by the Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall, which also canceled two performances where Gergiev would lead the Mariinsky Orchestra in May.Gergiev's US agent has not responded to requests for comment.