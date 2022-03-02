By the following day, Czech police were already investigating dozens of cases, local news site TN Nova reported. Czech police spokesman Ondrej Moravcik said: "We will carefully evaluate such actions and thoroughly analyse whether they represent such crimes."
Comment: The establishment were relatively successful in censoring and sowing discord against those who questioned the contrived coronavirus narrative, now they're going for those who question the Russia-Ukraine narrative.
The Public Prosecutor's Office appealed for Czech citizens to stay within the confines of the country's constitutional and legal restrictions. Although freedom of expression is stipulated in the Czech constitution, meaning everyone has the right to express their views, it also has its limits just as in any democratic state.
Comment: Indeed it does have its limits, however it seems those limits are expanding at a apace.
This means that "under certain conditions", anyone publicly supporting or praising the leaders of the Russian Federation regarding the country's attack on Ukraine could face criminal charges, including at demonstrations or even online, Striz said.
Striz's statement cited sections 365 and 405 of the Czech Criminal Code, which state that whoever publicly approves a crime or publicly praises the perpetrator can be imprisoned for up to a year, and that anyone who "publicly denies, questions, approves or seeks to justify Nazi, communist, or other genocide" can face a jail sentence of up to three years.
Comment: How ironic that a law intended to target Nazism actually fosters it by protecting the neo-Nazi's in Ukraine from scrutiny.
"We have recorded dozens of internet comments expressing approval for the Russian invasion and the activities of the Russian army. We are closely monitoring the online sphere and apologise for not responding to every sign in the posts," Czech police tweeted.
Comment: It's become pretty clear that the opinion of the attorney is not representative of the government nor the people as a whole. For example President Zaman has repeatedly spoken out against the West's anti-Russian agenda for many years now, and has instead called for reason and debate, and, in a likely attempt to silence him, some senators threatened him with a high treason lawsuit. Now it seems that these same people are now going for Czech citizens: