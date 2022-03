Publicly backing the Russian invasion of Ukraine might be subject to custodial sentences of up to three years, Czechia's Supreme State Attorney Igor Striz said in a statement on Saturday.By the following day, Czech police were already investigating dozens of cases, local news site TN Nova reported . Czech police spokesman Ondrej Moravcik said:The Public Prosecutor's Office appealed for Czech citizens to stay within the confines of the country's constitutional and legal restrictions. AlthoughThis means tha, Striz said. Striz's statement cited sections 365 and 405 of the Czech Criminal Code , which state that