Mateusz Morawiecki says it has become an obvious reality in the country.What was once called Russophobia has now become mainstream in Poland, the country's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, insisted during a press conference on Wednesday.The PM claims that in light of the situation in Ukraine, Poland has set "some standards" when it comes to anti-Russian sentiment.Poland is set to end all Russian oil and gas imports by the end of 2022, and plans to impose a complete embargo on Russian coal by May at the latest.Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.A number of countries around the world have since imposed severe sanctions against Russia. The US, EU, and their allies have cut off the country from their financial systems, limited dollar and euro transactions, and frozen roughly $300 billion in Russian forex reserves abroad, among other measures.