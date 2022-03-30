© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation



Lack of response from the Council of Europe, the EU and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to the abuse of Russian prisoners of war carried out by the Ukrainian military is criminal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said."They are keeping quiet.Their eyes are blurred by Russophobia," Zakharova noted.She added that in Strasbourg, no one raises the question of excluding Ukraine from the Council of Europe, "although there are plenty of reasons for this." "ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci takes out all his anger only on Russia.the statement reads.On Monday, videos emerged on the Internet purportedly showing Ukrainian radical nationalists torturing captive Russian troops. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that those involved in the torture of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine must be held accountable for their actions.