Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Shmygal attend a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Fiala, Slovenia's Prime Minister Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Kaczynski in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022.
Poland has proposed to the European Union that the bloc impose a total ban on trade with Russia, Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki said on Saturday, urging tougher sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland is proposing to add a trade blockade to this package of sanctions as soon as possible, (including) both of its seaports... but also a ban on land trade. Fully cutting off Russia's trade would further force Russia to consider whether it would be better to stop this cruel war," Morawiecki said.

Prior, the Polish government had announced it will present a proposal to organize a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit and European Council meeting.


Comment: A peace keeping mission that involves declaring 'full scale' economic war on Russia?...


The idea was put forward by Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the ruling party, during the visit to Kyiv of the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers.

During the daring visit last week, The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on as a curfew began in Kyiv.

Afterward, the Czech leader told Ukrainians that they were "not alone". They are the first Western leaders to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded.


Comment: Their visit to a supposedly 'war torn' country (at least as we've come to know the phrase with NATO carpet bombing) raises lots of questions.


"We admire your brave fight," Petr Fiala wrote in a tweet. "We know that you're also fighting for our lives. You're not alone, our countries stand by your side." "Your visit is a powerful expression of support for Ukraine," President Zelensky was quoted telling the group.


Comment: Indeed, Ukraine is being as used cannon fodder by the West, to save the ailing West.


Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that Ukraine was reminding Europe what courage was. It was time for "sluggish and decayed" Europe to reawaken and "break through her wall of indifference and give Ukraine hope", he said.


Comment: A comment that aptly describes the EU establishment. Although they've hardly been 'indifferent', because they've been attacking Russia in one way or another since at least 2014.


Earlier this week EU member states agreed on the fourth package of sanctions against Russia. Details were not disclosed, but the French presidency said Russia's "most-favored-nation" trade status would be revoked.