Poland has proposed to the European Union that the bloc impose a total ban on trade with Russia, Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki said on Saturday, urging tougher sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine would further force Russia to consider whether it would be better to stop this cruel war ," Morawiecki said.Prior, the Polish government had announced it will present a proposal to organize a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the upcoming NATO summit and European Council meeting.The idea was put forward by Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the ruling party, during the visit to Kyiv of the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers.During the daring visit last week, The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on as a curfew began in Kyiv.Afterward, the Czech leader told Ukrainians that they were "not alone" . They are the first Western leaders to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded."We admire your brave fight," Petr Fiala wrote in a tweet.You're not alone, our countries stand by your side." "Your visit is a powerful expression of support for Ukraine," President Zelensky was quoted telling the group.Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that Ukraine was reminding Europe what courage was. It was time forto reawaken and "break through her wall of indifference and give Ukraine hope", he said.