Seoul has secured exemptions from US sanctions on exports to Russia for some South Korean products, the government said on Thursday. But it still expects the national economy to be hit hard due to trade disruptions stemming from the war in Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions.The US, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday. Washington will allow the exports as long as it is certain that the products don't have military applications, US officials reportedly told their South Korean counterparts during a working-level meeting on Tuesday. Among other things, it could allow South Korean firms to supply their factories based in Russia, but that will require examination on a case-by-case basis.Seoul joined the US-led effort to punish Russia with financial and export sanctions this week, but sought exemptions from Washington."Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hadduring a committee meeting, as quoted by news agency Yonhap.and accounting for 1.6% of exports last year. For some products like auto parts or synthetic resins, about half of all South Korean exports went to Russia.As it seeks to protect its own economy from the sanctions fallout, Seoul is considering ways of providing support to Kiev. According to Yonhap,, using side-by-side both the traditional spelling and the one preferred by the Ukrainian government (Kiev/Kyiv).In another symbolic gesture, South Korea flew thousands of drones to form the national and Ukrainian flags during a holiday celebration on Wednesday.