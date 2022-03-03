© Ivan Rudnev/Sputnik



Westbound gas flows from Russia to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Thursday, while, according to data tracked by the pipeline operator Gascade.According to the operator, westbound gas supplies had been mostly at about 17.5 million kWh/h at Mallnow metering point for some 10 hours before the stoppage.The data also showed preliminary bids of 6.4 million kWh/h for the next 24 hours for westbound supplies, with bids for eastbound flows of 6.1 million kWh/h.In December, the German-Polish section of the pipeline switched into reverse - eastbound - mode as buyers in Poland drew on stored supplies from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at the spot market where the prices recorded all-time highs nearly every day. Western media at the time accused Russia's Gazprom of deliberately cutting European supplies.accounting for nearly 15% of the country's westbound supply.