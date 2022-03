Russia's Economic Development Ministry has drafted legislation aimed at preventing the mounting exit of international businesses from Russia over the war in Ukraine, and potentially laying the groundwork for nationalizing them.The bill envisions that the state-owned Vnesheconombank and the state export-guarantee agencyThe bill comes as a growing number of major international companies have announced they will suspend operations in the country, or pull out altogether, in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The legislation "is the first step toward the nationalization of foreign organizations leaving Russia," said the ruling United Russia party, which dominates parliament and routinely rubber-stamps government or Kremlin initiatives.Under the bill,, the bill says.According to the Izvestia newspaper, the ministry has already sent to the government and the Prosecutor-General's Office a list of some 60 foreign companies that have left the Russian market and may be nationalized.Speaking at a meeting at the Kremlin on March 10, President Vladimir Putin tried to push back on the Western sanction that have hammered the Russian economy, and could cause severe economic problems in the coming months."The pressure of sanctions has always been there. Yes, of course, now it is complex and creates certain challenges, problems, difficulties for us," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript