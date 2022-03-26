Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki named three European countries on Friday that oppose blocking trade relations with Russia, and have acted as "brakes" with regard to further sanctions in retaliation to its offensive in Ukraine.
"Poland strongly emphasized the need to limit the trade in hydrocarbons. Unfortunately, large countries, such as Germany, but also small ones, such as Austria and Hungary, are more restrained. They refrain from stopping trade with Russia here and now," the prime minister said ahead of NATO talks in Brussels, adding that he hopes to convince them to share Poland's point of view.
Comment: Not likely. Whether because of energy dependence, (Germany, Austria) or the recognition of one statesman of another (Hungary's Orban), these three will carry on despite Poland's bleating.
Hungary has already been burned once by obeying Western dictats. It won't happen again:
- Hungary lost $8.5 billion because of EU's sanctions against Russia — minister
- Breaking ranks: Hungarian PM Orban meets Putin in Moscow, calls for 'normal' Europe-Russia
- Hungary wants secure gas supplies - asks that Russia's Turkish Stream pipeline to be extended into Europe
- Not isolated: Putin visits Hungary, joint energy projects in the works
Morawiecki said Poland's stance towards Russia amid the offensive in Ukraine has not changed, and that his country will be pushing for further sanctions to be imposed immediately.
"Those who point out that intensive sanctions are needed here and now are right. The impact of the sanctions in the long and medium term is obviously important, but it does not affect Russia's decisions towards Ukraine here and now," he said, adding that it's important to standardize the approach toward Russia within the EU and NATO.
Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. Russia has demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO, while Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.
In retaliation for the Russian offensive, multiple Western countries have imposed unprecedented economic sanctions against Russian organizations and individuals.