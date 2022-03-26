© Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik



The so-called 'cancel culture' has turned into 'the canceling of culture'. [Composers] Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Rachmaninoff are getting erased from concert programs. Russian writers and their books are also getting banned. Such a massive campaign to destroy undesirable literature was carried out last time by the Nazis in Germany nearly 90 years ago.

The moves to "erase" Russian culture in response to Ukraine conflict are akin to Nazi book burnings, the president said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared efforts by the elites in the West to weaponize "cancel culture" against famous Russian composers and writers - in response to the country's military offensive in Ukraine - to Nazi book burnings.Some Western institutions took action against Russian-linked works in the wake of Moscow's military attack on Ukraine. The Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra in Wales removed Pyotr Tchaikovsky's famous 1812 Overture, which celebrates Russia's successful defense against Napoleon, from its program.Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.The German- and French-brokered protocol had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev says the Russian offensive was unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.