'If our purpose is to improve outcomes related to health and wellbeing then a boycott of Russian science is likely to achieve the exact opposite. Maintaining scientific dialogue is a principle that we will adhere to as one pathway to peace.'

The scientific community is grappling with the challenges of decoupling from Russia. Many research organisations in Europe have cut ties including Germany, France, Denmark and the Netherlands. But in the UK, the picture is less clear with universities being told to make their own choices. Meanwhile, the publishing world is facing its own dilemma about whether to refuse papers from Russia.European institutions have acted, too.concluding that the ability of these academies 'to act autonomously and independently' from their governments warrants its decision. suspend Russia's observer status and will not engage in new collaborations with it.The European commission has suspended grant agreements forthat involved five Russian research organisations andThe European University Association and the European Research Council selected Russian universities following publication of a list of those that supported the war.In the UK,has suspended its memorandum of understanding with the Russian Union of Rectors. But that's as far as it will go while it waits for a 'government update in relation to funded collaborations'. Meanwhile, it says it does not support blanket academic boycotts that prevent academics collaborating. However, some UK universities have acted unilaterally such as theincluding research projects, bilateral agreements and any projects in development.The publishing world is also facing calls forAt least one, the Journal of Molecular Structure, has decided to stop considering manuscripts authored by scientists working at Russian institutions. Rui Fausto, the journal's editor and a chemist at the University of Coimbra in Portugal, argues that this decision respects the principles of 'fair play'. It applies only to submissions from authors of any nationality based at a Russian institution.However, the journal's publisherfrom Russian authors and institutions. Kamran Abbasi , editor in chief of The BMJ, says thatwhich publishes Chemistry World,with Russian institutions and is working alongside other science, technology and medical publishers, and says it is keeping under review its position regarding publishing activities with Russian institutions.which runs the citation database Web of Science,It has also closed its office in Russia and aims to curtail all commercial activity in Russia in the coming weeks.Possibly in response,Russian institutions in Russia used to receive higher evaluation ratings if their researchers published in foreign journals.