The conservative commentator calls treatment of Russians in the West 'appalling,' declares that 'Russian Lives Matter'"Absolutely appalling the way Russians are being treated in America and abroad," Owens said on Wednesday in a Twitter post. "That our leaders and government institutions are allowing for - and at times calling for - this discrimination following their global Black Lives Matter hysteria is quite telling."Owens ended her tweet by declaring, "Russian Lives Matter." She has previously spoken out against the BLM movement.amid the Ukraine crisis, especially since President Vladimir Putin began a military offensive in the former Soviet republic on February 24. Police in Calgary this month launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports of Russian residents being harassed online, and vandals splashed a Russian Orthodox church in the city with red paint.Even symbols of Russia that aren't Russian-owned have been targeted. For instance, vandals reportedly attacked the iconic Russia House Restaurant , located a little more than one mile from the White House, the weekend after the offensive began. The assailants broke windows, damaged a door and scrawled messages on the exterior walls, including "House of murderers." A Russia House eatery in Austin, Texas, changed its name to "House" to avoid any implication that it's pro-Russian.Some public officials and even diplomats have attempted to stoke anti-Russian sentiment as well.In Europe,for failing to meet his deadline to denounce Putin.was punished more than a century after his death, as a university in Milan canceled a course on his works, while the Cardiff Philharmonic in Wales canceled a Tchaikovsky program.who was the Obama-Biden administration's ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, said last week thatMcFaul said on Twitter. Many observers, such as podcast host Zack Beauchamp, criticized McFaul forMany Russian athletes have long been banned from international competitions, but they're not alone anymore. The International Feline Federation barred Russian cats, too, from competing in overseas shows.