The primary utility of a search engine is to provide access to accurate information. Disinformation sites that deliberately put out false information to intentionally mislead people directly cut against that utility. Current examples are Russian state-sponsored media sites like RT and Sputnik. It's also important to note that down-ranking is different from censorship. We are simply using the fact that these sites are engaging in active disinformation campaigns as a ranking signal that the content they produce is of lower quality, just like there are signals for spammy sites and other lower-quality content. In addition to this approach, for newsworthy topics we're also continuing to highlight reputable news coverage and reliable "instant answers" at the top of our search results where they are seen and clicked the most. We're also in the process of thinking about other types of interventions.

Is DuckDuckGo turning on its users, or did they misunderstand the search engine to begin with?Tech companies are continuing to take action as Russia's war in Ukraine rages on. Search engine DuckDuckGo is the latest platform to take measures in the information war that's being battled online.According to DuckDuckGo's founder and CEO, Gabriel Weinberg, the privacy-focused search engine has "down-ranked" websites in its search results that are "associated with Russian disinformation.""Like so many others I am sickened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create. #StandWithUkraine️," Weinberg wrote in a tweet thread on his personal Twitter account explaining DuckDuckGo's actions."Can you see how swiftly most of your user base has been put off by this announcement?" reads a reply from @AdamantPluto. "Loyal long time supporters are talking about abandoning the service. Please reconsider your stance on this."Whenever the topic of alternative online platforms comes up, the focus is usually on social media services like so-called "free speech" networks Truth Social or Gettr According to the New York Times, DuckDuckGo currently makes up around 3 percent of the U.S. search engine market share. The service's growth points to a strong interest from users looking for a more privacy-oriented search platform.Unlike most other recent alternative platforms, though, DuckDuckGo was not built to placate users with a certain political ideology. Still, DuckDuckGo has found themselves lumped in with those platforms just by being an alternative platform in this day and age. So, whether DuckDuckGo likes it or not, many of those types of users have adopted the search engine."The whole point of DuckDuckGo is for you to NOT do that," replied @JasonHayward87 to the DuckDuckGo down-rankings announcement.Weinberg responded to the previous reply on Twitter."The whole point of DuckDuckGo is privacy," he stated. "The whole point of the search engine is to show more relevant content over less relevant content, and that is what we continue to do."DuckDuckGo is also often beholden to the content policies of Big Tech search engines, because that's where it actually gets its search results. For example, when the infamous "Tank Man" Chinese protest photo temporarily disappeared from Bing last year, the photo stopped appearing in DuckDuckGo's search results as well.These nuances don't appear to affect how DuckDuckGo's users feel about Weinberg's announcement.Mashable has reached out to DuckDuckGo for comment. We will update this piece when we hear back.A DuckDuckGo spokesperson provided Mashable with a statement regarding its decision to "down-rank" Russian disinformation websites."The primary utility of a search engine is to provide access to accurate information," writes a DuckDuckGo spokesperson.As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first time DuckDuckGo has moderated for quality. And as Protocol covered earlier this month, it's also not the first time DuckDuckGo has taken action regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.DuckDuckGo was using the service's results for some of its search queries in certain countries.DuckDuckGo's full statement as provided to Mashable can be found below:Additional information from DuckDuckGo has been added to the piece regarding its U.S. user base stats and why people use the platform.