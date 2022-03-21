Society's Child
Russian cosmonaut warns history is being re-written as US Space Industry Conference drops Yuri Gagarin's name
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 12:40 UTC
RT News reports that Colorado-based The Space Foundation, comprised of aerospace industry executives, renamed a fundraising party dropping the title "Yuri's Night," reasoning that "in light of current world events," it would now be titled "A Celebration of Space: Discover What's Next."
The report notes that the page containing the justification for dropping Gagarin's name was then later completely deleted as if it had never existed.
Russian Cosmonaut Andrey Borisenko has taken exception to the development, warning "A fight with history has started."
He explained, "Yuri Gagarin is not only our history, [he] is global history. They are trying to erase world history from the memory of everyone on Earth."
Borisenko, who has spent total of 337 days on the International Space Station, added "Such actions are indefensible," and further warned "I suspect that in other events that will be held in the near future, related to the coverage of space exploration, space flights, the mention of our country will also be erased."
The move is the latest in a string of disturbing anti-Russian actions that have nothing to do with the current regime's activities in Ukraine.
In related news, the establishment media is pushing fake news that Russian cosmonauts boarding the ISS last week chose to wear yellow and blue flight suits in solidarity with Ukraine.
The BBC, Bloomberg, The Times, and NPR all made the false suggestion:
In reality, it was a complete coincidence. Reuters quoted cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, the mission commander, who explained the suits had been created six months ago, noting "Color is just color," and "It has nothing to do with Ukraine."
Artemyev added that "In these days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and people!"
