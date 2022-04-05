******



The Military Situation In The Ukraine

Part One: The Road To War

which was not the case,

The Army, subordinated to the Ministry of Defense. It is organized into 3 army corps and composed of maneuver formations (tanks, heavy artillery, missiles, etc.).

The National Guard, which depends on the Ministry of the Interior and is organized into 5 territorial commands.

that is not part of the Ukrainian army.

Part Two: The War

Western powers deliberately hid

Demilitarization: ground destruction of Ukrainian aviation, air defense systems and reconnaissance assets;

neutralization of command and intelligence structures (C3I), as well as the main logistical routes in the depth of the territory;

encirclement of the bulk of the Ukrainian army massed in the southeast of the country. Denazification: destruction or neutralization of volunteer battalions operating in the cities of Odessa, Kharkov, and Mariupol, as well as in various facilities in the territory.

They know that the objective of "denazification" is aimed primarily at them.

Part Three: Conclusions

on the strategic level, the expansion of NATO (which we have not dealt with here);

on the political level, the Western refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements;

and operationally, the continuous and repeated attacks on the civilian population of the Donbass over the past years and the dramatic increase in late February 2022.

have created the conditions for a conflict to break out.

those who are in favor of a negotiation have been eliminated.

Jacques Baud is a former colonel of the General Staff, ex-member of the Swiss strategic intelligence, specialist on Eastern countries. He was trained in the American and British intelligence services. He has served as Policy Chief for United Nations Peace Operations. As a UN expert on rule of law and security institutions, he designed and led the first multidimensional UN intelligence unit in the Sudan. He has worked for the African Union and was for 5 years responsible for the fight, at NATO, against the proliferation of small arms. He was involved in discussions with the highest Russian military and intelligence officials just after the fall of the USSR. Within NATO, he followed the 2014 Ukrainian crisis and later participated in programs to assist the Ukraine. He is the author of several books on intelligence, war and terrorism, in particular Le Détournement published by SIGEST, Gouverner par les fake news , L'affaire Navalny . His latest book is Poutine, maître du jeu? published by Max Milo.



This article appears through the gracious courtesy of Centre Français de Recherche sur le Renseignement, Paris.