On the March 25 episode of "RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast," Coles spoke with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., chairman and chief legal counsel of Children's Health Defense, about transhumanism, the billionaire class and the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Coles is the author of many books, including "Your Brain in Quarantine: The Neuroscience of Human Isolation and Confinement" (2020), "Capitalism and Coronavirus: How Institutionalized Greed Turned a Crisis into a Catastrophe" (2020) and "Biofascism: The Tech-Pharma Complex and the End of Democracy" (2022).
During the interview, Kennedy played a recording of Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, whom Kennedy called the "ideological commissar" of the WEF.
Watch here:
Harari is a historian and philosopher, according to his website, and the author of the books "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind" (2015) and "Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow" (2017).
He has been a featured speaker at the WEF's meetings in Davos, Switzerland.
In the recording, Harari said:
"What scientists and engineers are telling us more and more is that if we only have enough data and enough computing power, we can create algorithms that understand humans and their feelings much better than humans can understand themselves.""Harari kind of laments that totalitarian regimes and oligarchies and plutocracies of the past have not been able to achieve this level of control over humans," Kennedy said, "but the current technology gives those cohorts that exciting capacity."
Comment: To quote Harari: "human beings are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit, and they have free will.. that's over."
Granted, he may not have a soul... but would be great if this guy and all of the other transhumanist fanatics stopped projecting their own inner makeup onto the rest of humanity.
Harari's schizoidal characteristics were discussed briefly in a recent episode of the MindMatters podcast : "They Enjoy the Infliction of Pain": Psychopaths, Wokeness, Ponerology - with Michael Rectenwald
Coles agreed, stating "authoritarian vectors" began growing in power even before the pandemic: Out-of-control asset management companies, Big Tech monopolies, and Big Pharma run amok.
Kennedy acknowledged how this can sound "paranoid" to those who have not read for themselves what the global elite are actually writing and saying.
In fact, he said, it came as a shock to him as well.
"I think the first impediment is kind of persuading the listeners to this podcast that this is something real and not part of my ravings," Kennedy said.
Kennedy asked Coles:
"The billionaire class themselves seem to see transhumanism as a way to kind of permanently extend their lives, or at least their consciousness. ... How do you achieve a level of control that will allow informed and enlightened elites to manage global populations and the world?"
Coles commented, "These existing authoritarian vectors of Big Pharma regulatory capture, Big Tech — they really became what I and others call biofascist after the pandemic. They completely used their power to take over the media."
The WEF is behind those efforts, Coles said.
"The World Economic Forum with all its so-called intellectuals ... they provide the kind of ideological drive or the ideological cover that supports a lot of this agenda."
Watch the podcast here:
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Children's Health Defense.
