© Stringer / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian troops near the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Chernigov are regrouping as the goal of the first stage of their military operation has been completed, the Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday. During a regular press briefing, its spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said the "planned regrouping of troops is taking place [in the] Kiev and Chernigov areas."The Donbass refers to the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, recognised as independent states by Moscow, last month.Simultaneously, according to the ministry spokesman, Russia, in order to create "all the necessary conditions for carrying out the final stage of the operation to liberate the People's Republics of Donbass" continued targeting "long-term defensive fortifications created by the Kiev regime over eight years."Therefore, Konashenkov underlined, the purpose of the Russian forces' regrouping "is to intensify operations in priority areas and, above all, to complete the operation for the complete liberation of the Donbass."On Tuesday, following another round of the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin announced that "a decision was made to drastically, in several times, reduce the military activity on the approaches to Kiev and Chernigov."However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday warned against excessive optimism. He said that the agreement of the Ukrainian side to start to "formulate concretely and to put down on paper what it proposes" has so far been the only positive outcome of the talks."As for the rest, so far, let's say, we cannot state anything very promising, any breakthroughs, there is still a very, very long work to be done," Peskov underlined.Ukraine's bid to join NATO was one of the reasons Moscow said it launched a military campaign against the country last month.Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.