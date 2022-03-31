© Sputnik / Alexey Sukhorukov

"The era of regional currencies is coming."

A new financial order will be negotiated in the world,, ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed.The "hellish" sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, EU, and their allies over the conflict in Ukraine haveMedvedev, the former Russian president who is now the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, wrote on Telegram. "This is hurtful for our 'friends' in Europe and overseas."But while the West continues its "fruitless efforts" to restrict Russia, "the world is gradually moving towards; towards upgrading the financial system," he said.According to Medvedev, the US and EU have "tarnished their reputation" by blocking the reserves of the Russian central bank.After the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in late February, the US and EU froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, worth $300 billion. Washington created a special Task Force, KleptoCapture, to oversee the implementation of sanctions against Moscow and seize the assets of individuals and entities who violate them., he said.Russia said that from March 31, it will only accept payments for gas in rubles from "unfriendly countries," which include the US and EU, while China and Saudi Arabia have been discussing switching to the yuan in their oil trade."No matter if they want it or not,," Medvedev said. "And the decisive voice will then be with those countries that have a strong and advanced economy, healthy public finances and a reliable monetary system., issuing more and more pieces of paper into circulation which aren't backed by national wealth."