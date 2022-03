© State Emergency Service of Ukraine /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chernihiv leader seeks stronger support from Berlin, citing graves of Nazi soldiers killed in World War II.A Ukrainian mayor has reportedly suggested that protecting the graves of Nazi soldiers might be reason enough for Germany to be more supportive in helping Kiev to fight off Russia's attack.By support, Atroshenko meant that Germany is continuing to buy Russian oil, natural gas and coal, even as NATO members try to isolate Moscow and crush its economy through sanctions. Chernihiv, located northeast of Kiev, has been one of the cities hit hardest by the Russian military offensive. Less than half of its population of about 290,000 remains in the city.President Vladimir Putin ordered the offensive last month, saying Russia would "demilitarize" and "denazify" the Kiev government. US President Joe Biden took issue with that claim in a speech on Saturday in Warsaw, saying it was "obscene" to speak about "denazifying" Ukraine because President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.As for civilian casualties, Russian officials have said Moscow is using precision weapons and hitting only military targets. MayorMore than 1,100 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the offensive began, according to a United Nations estimate. Upward of 3.7 million people have fled the country.