"I know Alex is a Nazi, but it's his personal ideology. It has nothing to do with the official ideology of the Azov," Diachenko said. "He's a good drill sergeant and a good instructor for tactics and weapons skills."

"If he has his own sympathies, it's his own matter," Odnorozhenko said in a former high school serving as a base. "But he has no right to make statements in a way they can be construed as the position of the regiment. He will be dealt with severely for his lack of discipline."

"They are volunteers who decided to sacrifice their lives to the country," Nozdrachov said. "They are tough and fierce in battle who stand and fight and won't give up soil."

"If any cases of misbehavior by Azov Brigade are brought by the local population, it will be investigated," he said.

"If they have come to defend us, let them defend," Gudina said. "But when they come to molest and humiliate civilians, it's wrong."

"Ideas like going to Kiev to change the government in an illegal way should be nipped in the bud," he said.

"I didn't see any fascists or anti-Semites," Borisov said. "And I tell you this as a Jewish guy."

