conyers azov
The Russian Foreign Ministry about the decision of US Congress on the "Azov" battalion: the National Guard of Ukraine is no better.

Moscow wants to remind Washington that other formations of the National guard of Ukraine are no better than the "Azov" battalion. This was stated by the official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Lukashevich, in connection with the ban on allocation of funds for training of "Azov", which was supported by the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress.

"It took more then a year for the US Congress to realize that this unit is a bunch of outright Nazis, flaunting the emblems of Nazi SS troops and behaving like the Nazis on the occupied territory. But better late than never", — said the diplomat.

The next logical step - is to recognize, finally, that last year's coup in Kiev, strongly supported by Washington, was done by the hands of those same Nazi thugs.

"Obviously, the other formations of the National guard of Ukraine are no better than "Azov", — he noted.

Earlier on Friday the decision of the House of Representatives of the US Congress was commented by the Commissioner of the Russian Foreign Ministry on issues of human rights, democracy and rule of law, Konstantin Dolgov.

"The U.S. Congress banned aid to neo-Nazi battalion "Azov". It's time for Washington to open its eyes: neo-Nazism permeates all government and power structures of Kiev", — the diplomat wrote on his Twitter account.

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress on Thursday passed a bill to provide the Ministry of Defense appropriations for the next fiscal year, separately endorsing the amendment, which prohibits the expenditure of funds for training of fighters of the Ukrainian volunteer battalion "Azov".

Source: Rusvesna
Translated by Kristina Rus