On the official Youtube-channel of the neo-Nazi party "National Corpus", a video was posted of the inaugural children's camp "Azovets" on the shores of the Sea of Azov.The video shows a row of young children, dressed in yellow Azovets uniforms, and being called to 'attention'. Background songs include nationalist and militarist content, inciting hatred and anger to the "enemies of the nation."The instructor states that every year the camp adds something new to the program. For example, next year promises to bring electrical engineering. "Children will learn about the functioning of drones, how to program them, and to fulfill various functions.""Every year we see more and more young patriots" - says an employee.- Glory to Ukraine! - chants instructor. - Glory to the heroes! - echoes respond contented children.